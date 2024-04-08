wrestling / News
This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock
April 8, 2024
WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:
Monday, April 8
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 a.m. ET
Wednesday, April 10
Monday Night Raw (3/11/24)
WWE NXT (4/9/2024)
Thursday, April 11
This Week in WWE
Friday, April 12
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13
WWE Main Event (3/28/24)
Sunday, April 14
Friday Night SmackDown (3/15/24)
