wrestling / News

This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Network Peacock, WCW Image Credit: WWE

WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, Sept. 30
Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 2
Monday Night Raw (9/2/24)
WWE NXT (10/1/24)

Thursday, Oct. 3
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 4
SmackDown LowDown – 10:05 p.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 5
WWE Bad Blood – 6 p.m. ET
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Press Conference – Immediately after PLE
WWE Main Event (9/19/24)

Sunday, Oct. 6
Friday Night SmackDown (9/6/24)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Network, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading