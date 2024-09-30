This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, Sept. 30

Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Monday Night Raw (9/2/24)

WWE NXT (10/1/24)

Thursday, Oct. 3

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 4

SmackDown LowDown – 10:05 p.m. ET

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 5

WWE Bad Blood – 6 p.m. ET

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Press Conference – Immediately after PLE

WWE Main Event (9/19/24)

Sunday, Oct. 6

Friday Night SmackDown (9/6/24)