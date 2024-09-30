wrestling / News
This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:
Monday, Sept. 30
Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Monday Night Raw (9/2/24)
WWE NXT (10/1/24)
Thursday, Oct. 3
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
Friday, Oct. 4
SmackDown LowDown – 10:05 p.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 5
WWE Bad Blood – 6 p.m. ET
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Press Conference – Immediately after PLE
WWE Main Event (9/19/24)
Sunday, Oct. 6
Friday Night SmackDown (9/6/24)
