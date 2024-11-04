wrestling / News

This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, Nov. 4
Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 6
Monday Night Raw (10/7/24)

Thursday, Nov. 7
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/6/24)

Friday, Nov. 8
SmackDown Low Down – 10:05 p.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9
WWE Main Event (10/24/24)

Sunday, Nov. 10
Friday Night SmackDown (10/11/24)

