This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, April 22
Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 24
Monday Night Raw (3/25/24)

WWE NXT (4/23/2024)
WWE’s The Bump 1 p.m. ET with Trick Williams

Thursday, April 25
This Week in WWE

Friday, April 26
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
The Best of WWE: European Extravagance – 10a.m. ET

Saturday, April 27
WWE Main Event (4/11/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET

