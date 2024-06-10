wrestling / News
This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock
WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:
Monday, June 10
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 12
Monday Night Raw (5/13/24)
WWE NXT (6/11/2024)
Thursday, June 13
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
Friday, June 14
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Father’s Day Fights – 10 a.m. ET
Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff – 11 a.m. ET
Saturday, June 15
WWE Main Event (5/16/24)
Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 12 p.m. ET
Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 2 p.m. ET
Clash at the Castle: Scotland Post Show – immediately following Clash at the Castle: Scotland
Sunday, June 16
Friday Night SmackDown (5/17/24)
