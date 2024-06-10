This Week’s Programming On WWE Network & Peacock

WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Monday, June 10

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 12

Monday Night Raw (5/13/24)

WWE NXT (6/11/2024)

Thursday, June 13

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 14

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: Father’s Day Fights – 10 a.m. ET

Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff – 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15

WWE Main Event (5/16/24)

Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 12 p.m. ET

Clash at the Castle: Scotland – 2 p.m. ET

Clash at the Castle: Scotland Post Show – immediately following Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Sunday, June 16

Friday Night SmackDown (5/17/24)