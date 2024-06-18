wrestling / News

This Week’s Programming on WWE Network & Peacock

June 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Wednesday, June 19
Monday Night Raw (5/20/24)
WWE NXT (6/18/2024)

Thursday, June 20
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22
WWE Main Event (5/16/24)
The SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 23
Friday Night SmackDown (5/17/24)

