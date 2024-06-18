This Week’s Programming on WWE Network & Peacock

– WWE announced the following will be available this week on WWE Network and Peacock:

Wednesday, June 19

Monday Night Raw (5/20/24)

WWE NXT (6/18/2024)

Thursday, June 20

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22

WWE Main Event (5/16/24)

The SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 23

Friday Night SmackDown (5/17/24)