This Week’s Road to AEW Dynamite Online

June 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road to AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of Brock Anderson and more, and the “Road To” preview is now online. You can see the video below, which hypes this week’s episode.

Dynamite airs Friday on TNT at 10 PM ET/PT.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

