This Week’s Road to AEW Dynamite Online
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of Brock Anderson and more, and the “Road To” preview is now online. You can see the video below, which hypes this week’s episode.
Dynamite airs Friday on TNT at 10 PM ET/PT.
