wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH On HonorClub Airing Friday Free On YouTube

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 5-23-25 Image Credit: ROH

This week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub is airing on Friday instead of the usual Thursday, and will be free on YouTube. The promotion announced the schedule shift, noting that the show will be on HonorClub as well as YouTube.

AEW Collision is set to air Thursday night this week instead of its usual Saturday.

ROH, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

