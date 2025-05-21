wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH On HonorClub Airing Friday Free On YouTube
This week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub is airing on Friday instead of the usual Thursday, and will be free on YouTube. The promotion announced the schedule shift, noting that the show will be on HonorClub as well as YouTube.
AEW Collision is set to air Thursday night this week instead of its usual Saturday.
ROH TV will air on Friday, May 23rd at 7/6c!
