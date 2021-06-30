wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Alex Gracia vs. Gia Scott
June 30, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features Alex Gracia battling Gia Scott, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
Alex Gracia will try to notch her first #ROHWD win against the debuting Gia Scott, and another competitor will punch their #TicketToGold!
