wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH’s Women’s Division Wednesday is online and features part two of their town hall Q&A with the competitors in the upcoming Women’s Title tournament. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Competitors in the upcoming Women’s Championship Tournament take your questions in this town hall Q&A on #ROHWD!”
