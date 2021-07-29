wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

The latest episode of ROH’s Women’s Division Wednesday is online and features part two of their town hall Q&A with the competitors in the upcoming Women’s Title tournament. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Competitors in the upcoming Women’s Championship Tournament take your questions in this town hall Q&A on #ROHWD!”

