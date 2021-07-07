wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Tag Team Action

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features a tag team match, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“A huge tag team match is set as Allie Recks and Gia Scott take on Willow & Sumie Sakai, and not one but TWO #ROHWD hopefuls receive a #TicketToGold!”

article topics :

ROH Women's Division Wednesday, Jeremy Thomas

