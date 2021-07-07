wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Tag Team Action
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features a tag team match, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“A huge tag team match is set as Allie Recks and Gia Scott take on Willow & Sumie Sakai, and not one but TWO #ROHWD hopefuls receive a #TicketToGold!”
