wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Tag Match
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring a women’s tag team match. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Tag team action takes over Women’s Division Wednesday as Miranda Alize and Sumie Sakai face Trish Adora and Mazzerati, plus another #ROHWD competitor gets their #TicketToGold!”
