wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Willow vs. Alex Gracia
June 2, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Willow vs. Alex Gracia. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Two of the most buzzed-about independent women’s wrestlers face off as Willow battles Alex Gracia, and another #ROHWD competitor gets their #TicketToGold!”
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On His Favorite Match With The Rock In WWE, Three Faces Of Foley In 1998 Royal Rumble Match
- WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Ran Much Longer Than Planned, Main Event Wasn’t Affected
- AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Renew Contracts For Awesome Kong & Shanna, Note On Backstage Reaction
- Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction