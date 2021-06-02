wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Willow vs. Alex Gracia

June 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Willow vs. Alex Gracia. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Two of the most buzzed-about independent women’s wrestlers face off as Willow battles Alex Gracia, and another #ROHWD competitor gets their #TicketToGold!”

