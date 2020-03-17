wrestling / News
This Week’s Smackdown Moved to WWE PC, New Orleans Show Rescheduled to November
The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has confirmed that this Friday’s WWE Smackdown has been moved to the WWE Performance Center with no live audience. WWE will now hold the November 13th Smackdown at the Smoothie King Center.
“This Friday night, Friday Night SmackDown will air live as regularly scheduled from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, with only essential personnel in attendance. The originally scheduled event in New Orleans, has now been rescheduled to Friday Night SmackDown on November 13.”
— Smoothie King Center (@SmoothieKingCtr) March 17, 2020
