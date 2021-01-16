wrestling / News

This Week’s SmackDown on FOX Filmed With 8K Cameras

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown

– If you noticed a difference in the video quality and camera work on last night’s edition of SmackDown, that’s because the show was shot using FOX’s new 8K cameras that have recently been used for NFL games, as noted by Sports Illustrated. You can see some footage of the show that was filmed using the 8K cameras below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading