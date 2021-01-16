This Week’s SmackDown on FOX Filmed With 8K Cameras

– If you noticed a difference in the video quality and camera work on last night’s edition of SmackDown, that’s because the show was shot using FOX’s new 8K cameras that have recently been used for NFL games, as noted by Sports Illustrated. You can see some footage of the show that was filmed using the 8K cameras below:

A reminder that @reymysterio started his career when we were watching TV in SD and 50 Hz… He's now coming out to 8K cameras with his son 🐐#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0D87Py5XYG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 16, 2021