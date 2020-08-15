This Week’s Smackdown Listed as TV-14

Things are getting a touch more adult on Smackdown this week, as the show was bumped up to a TV-14 rating. As you can see below, the usually-PG-rated show had a TV-14 rating this week. There’s no reason known for the change, including whether it’s a one-time thing or will be more regular going forward.

WWE has been using more edgy angles on Smackdown, including the RETRIBUTION angle and Bray Wyatt’s attack on Alexa Bliss.