This Week’s Thanksgiving Episode of MLW Fusion Is Online

MLW Fusion is a Thanksgiving special this week, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and is described as follows:

* Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. Wildcard Entrant

* Opera Cup Semi-Finals: TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

* The debut of Gnarls Garvin

A new National Openweight Champion will be crowned as 5 fighters clash in a ladder match for the vacant title presented by newlawoffice.com.

The future of the National Openweight Championship will be decided as fighting artist Alex Shelley, the undefeated “Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane, 2-time World Middleweight Champion “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed, and South African double champion Zenshi look to climb the ladder, grab gold and make history.

The catch? Cesar Duran has also inserted one MYSTERY wildcard entrant into the mix.

Who could this mysterious participant be? Who will walk out of South Philly the new National Openweight Champion? Tune in and find out!

Fresh off of conquering CONTRA in the War Chamber, World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday are in the house to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Opera Cup Semi-Finals conclude as 355 pound “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman rumbles with controversial top ranked technician TJP! Which of these athletes is heading to the finals to face “The American Wolf” Davey Richards?

Get the scoop on MLW’s new open door policy for free agents around the world.

Plus: Champion Trailer Park’s very own Gnarls Garvin makes his MLW debut!

WARHORSE is honored with an award?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion on Thanksgiving.