This Week’s TNA Impact Set for Free Simlcast on YouTube

– TNA Wrestling announced that this week’s edition of TNA Impact! will be simulcast for free on TNA’s YouTube channel, excluding in Canada. You can see the full announcement below:

*excluding Canada TNA iMPACT! can also be seen this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.

As previously reported, TNA also recently announced that replays of Impact will stream on Fridays at 6:00 pm EST on YouTube as well. This week’s Impact airs on Thursday, June 26 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV and YouTube. Here’s the current lineup:

* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

* TNA Knockouts #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

* Joe Hendry appears