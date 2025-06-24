wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Impact Set for Free Simlcast on YouTube
– TNA Wrestling announced that this week’s edition of TNA Impact! will be simulcast for free on TNA’s YouTube channel, excluding in Canada. You can see the full announcement below:
This Thursday’s TNA iMPACT! Will Simulcast FREE on YouTube
Breaking news! This Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT! will simulcast FREE on YouTube at 8/7c around the world*. It’s a must-watch episode featuring a match of the year contender that you can’t miss!
*excluding Canada
TNA iMPACT! can also be seen this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.
As previously reported, TNA also recently announced that replays of Impact will stream on Fridays at 6:00 pm EST on YouTube as well. This week’s Impact airs on Thursday, June 26 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV and YouTube. Here’s the current lineup:
* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis
* TNA Knockouts #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler
* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory
* Joe Hendry appears
BREAKING: This week's #TNAiMPACT will also simulcast THURSDAY at 8/7c FREE on YouTube around the world (excluding Canada)! It's a must-watch episode featuring a match of the year contender that you CAN'T MISS! pic.twitter.com/cm09Px1kZa
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Names Preferred Opponents For WWE Night Of Champions, SummerSlam
- Latest Details On WWE Night Of Champions Status
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown