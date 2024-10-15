wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Steve Maclin vs. Travis Williams, Rosemary vs. Maggie Moore

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– This week’s full episode of TNA Xplosion is now available. Here’s the lineup:

* Steve Maclin vs. Travis Williams
* Rosemary vs. Maggie Moore
* Around the Ring with Frankie Kazarian

