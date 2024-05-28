wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich in Action

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Joe Hendry
* Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich vs. Shazza McKenzie and Jada Stone
* Around the ring with Eric Young

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Xplosion, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading