wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich in Action
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Joe Hendry
* Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich vs. Shazza McKenzie and Jada Stone
* Around the ring with Eric Young
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes
- Mercedes Mone Reflects On Returning to the Ring At AEW Double Or Nothing, When It Was Decided
- The Young Bucks On AEW’s Fifth Anniversary, How They’re Feeling After Double or Nothing
- D-Von Dudley Breaks Down the ECW Mass Transit Incident With Maven