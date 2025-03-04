wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: The Great Hands vs. Laredo Kid & Cody Deaner
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released the latest edition of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:
* The Great Hands vs. Laredo Kid and Cody Deaner
* McKenzie Mitchell joins Gia Miller on Around the Ring
