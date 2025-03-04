wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: The Great Hands vs. Laredo Kid & Cody Deaner

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling released the latest edition of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:

* The Great Hands vs. Laredo Kid and Cody Deaner
* McKenzie Mitchell joins Gia Miller on Around the Ring

