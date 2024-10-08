wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Hammerstone, Steve Maclin in Action

October 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– This latest edition of TNA Xplosion is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:

* Steve Maclin vs. Judas Icarus
* Hammerstone vs. Conan Lycan

