This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Hammerstone, Steve Maclin in Action
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
– This latest edition of TNA Xplosion is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:
* Steve Maclin vs. Judas Icarus
* Hammerstone vs. Conan Lycan
