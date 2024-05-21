wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: KUSHIDA vs. Steve Gibki
May 21, 2024
– TNA released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup and video:
* Steve Gibki vs. KUSHIDA
* Around the Ring with Trey Miguel
