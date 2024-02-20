wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Rich Swann vs. John Skyler

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– The latest edition of TNA Xplosion is now available. Here’s the lineup:

* Trent Seven vs. Shera
* Rich Swann vs. John Skyler
* Around the Ring with Xia Brookside

