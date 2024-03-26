wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Rosemary vs. Masha Slamovich

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion. You can check out the video and lineup below:

* Rosemary vs. Masha Slamovich
* Around the Ring with Bhupinder Gujjar

