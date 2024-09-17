wrestling / News
This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Tasha Steelz vs. Dani Luna
September 17, 2024
– TNA released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion:
* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
* Around the ring with The Good Hands’ Jason Hotch
