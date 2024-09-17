wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Tasha Steelz vs. Dani Luna

September 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA released this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion:

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz
* Around the ring with The Good Hands’ Jason Hotch

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Xplosion, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading