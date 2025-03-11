wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Tasha Steelz vs. Maggie Lee

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA released this week’s latest episode of TNA Xplosion. Here’s this week’s lineup:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Maggie Lee
* Cody Deaner joins Gia Miller on Around the Ring

