This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Xia Brookside Teams With NXT’s Brinley Reece
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released this week’s TNA Xplosion, featuring talents from WWE NXT and more:
* Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece vs. Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Chris Bey goes Around the Ring with Gia Miller
