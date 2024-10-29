wrestling / News

This Week’s TNA Xplosion: Xia Brookside Teams With NXT’s Brinley Reece

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling released this week’s TNA Xplosion, featuring talents from WWE NXT and more:

* Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece vs. Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Chris Bey goes Around the Ring with Gia Miller

