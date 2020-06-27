This Week’s Top 10 WWE Network Shows: Undertaker Dominates With The Last Ride

– This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the Top 10 shows on the WWE Network in terms of viewership. You can check out that list below:

1. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 5

2. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4

3. Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best

4. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 1

5. Backlash 2020

6. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 3

7. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 2

8. Raw Talk

9. Best of The Undertaker

10. Last Ride Post-Mortem With A.J. Styles

The report notes that Raw Talk would normally rank No. 1 on the WWE Network for most weeks due to its post-Raw timeslot. However, The Last Ride has been getting a lot of buzz since its debut due to anticipation of the show potentially revealing The Undertaker’s retirement from in-ring performing.