This Week’s Top 10 WWE Network Shows: Undertaker Dominates With The Last Ride

June 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE Network

– This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the Top 10 shows on the WWE Network in terms of viewership. You can check out that list below:

1. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 5
2. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4
3. Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best
4. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 1
5. Backlash 2020
6. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 3
7. Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 2
8. Raw Talk
9. Best of The Undertaker
10. Last Ride Post-Mortem With A.J. Styles

The report notes that Raw Talk would normally rank No. 1 on the WWE Network for most weeks due to its post-Raw timeslot. However, The Last Ride has been getting a lot of buzz since its debut due to anticipation of the show potentially revealing The Undertaker’s retirement from in-ring performing.

