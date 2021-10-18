wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include Crown Jewel and Classic Madison Square Garden Events
WWE has announced the programs that will be available on WWE Network and Peacock this week, including Crown Jewel on Thursday. There will also be several classic events from Madison Square Garden.
Monday, October 18
WWE Old School – Madison Square Garden (6 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, October 20
Monday Night Raw (9/20/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/19/21)
Thursday, October 21
The Ultimate Crown – 10 AM ET
WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff – 11 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Crown Jewel – 12 PM ET
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, October 22
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 23
WWE Main Event (9/30/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 194
wXw Inner Circle 2021
Sunday, October 24
Friday Night SmackDown (9/24/21) (also available on free tier)