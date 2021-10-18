This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include Crown Jewel and Classic Madison Square Garden Events

WWE has announced the programs that will be available on WWE Network and Peacock this week, including Crown Jewel on Thursday. There will also be several classic events from Madison Square Garden.

Monday, October 18

WWE Old School – Madison Square Garden (6 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, October 20

Monday Night Raw (9/20/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (10/19/21)

Thursday, October 21

The Ultimate Crown – 10 AM ET

WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff – 11 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Crown Jewel – 12 PM ET

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, October 22

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 23

WWE Main Event (9/30/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 194

wXw Inner Circle 2021

Sunday, October 24

Friday Night SmackDown (9/24/21) (also available on free tier)