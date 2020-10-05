wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include The Best of Aleister Black in PROGRESS

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Aleister Black

WWE has several shows from independent promos arriving on the WWE Network this week, including a special Aleister Black in PROGRESS compilation.

Monday, October 5
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, October 6
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: James Iglehart – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best Of WWE: The Best of Mickie James – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: James Iglehart – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, October 7
Monday Night Raw (9/7/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Wade Barrett, Xavier Woods, Ken Jeong & RJ City – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

Thursday, October 8
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (10/7/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, October 9
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 10
WWE Main Event (9/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of Aleister Black in PROGRESS – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Shotgun 2020 #4 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 130 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Square Go 8 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, October 11
Friday Night SmackDown (9/11/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: The 2016 WWE Draft – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: The 2016 WWE Draft – 8 PM ET

