wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include The Best of Aleister Black in PROGRESS
WWE has several shows from independent promos arriving on the WWE Network this week, including a special Aleister Black in PROGRESS compilation.
Monday, October 5
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, October 6
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: James Iglehart – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best Of WWE: The Best of Mickie James – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: James Iglehart – 8 PM ET
Wednesday, October 7
Monday Night Raw (9/7/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Wade Barrett, Xavier Woods, Ken Jeong & RJ City – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
Thursday, October 8
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (10/7/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, October 9
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 10
WWE Main Event (9/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of Aleister Black in PROGRESS – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Shotgun 2020 #4 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 130 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Square Go 8 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
Sunday, October 11
Friday Night SmackDown (9/11/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: The 2016 WWE Draft – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE The Day Of: The 2016 WWE Draft – 8 PM ET
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna On USS Intrepid, WWE Changing Plans On Luger Being Next Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Reasoning Behind Renovating Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT, Future Goals for Fans Attending Events
- Jack Gallagher Releases Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him During #SpeakingOut Movement
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match