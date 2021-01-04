wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions
WWE has announced the list of new programming for the WWE Network this week, which will culminate in a new Broken Skull Sessions with Bayley on Sunday.
Monday, Jan. 4
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free version)
Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free version)
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Monday Night Raw (12/7/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free version)
Thursday, Jan. 7
Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (1/6/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 8
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Jan. 9
WWE Main Event (12/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
EVOLVE 142 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 153 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 154 – 12 PM ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS: Unboxing – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, Jan. 10
Friday Night SmackDown (12/11/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 10 AM ET on demand
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 8 PM ET
