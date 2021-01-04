This Week’s WWE Network Additions Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the list of new programming for the WWE Network this week, which will culminate in a new Broken Skull Sessions with Bayley on Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 4

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free version)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free version)

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Monday Night Raw (12/7/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free version)

Thursday, Jan. 7

Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (1/6/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 8

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Jan. 9

WWE Main Event (12/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)

EVOLVE 142 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 153 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 154 – 12 PM ET on demand

Best of PROGRESS: Unboxing – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Jan. 10

Friday Night SmackDown (12/11/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)

The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 10 AM ET on demand

The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 8 PM ET