This Week’s WWE Network Additions Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions

January 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network

WWE has announced the list of new programming for the WWE Network this week, which will culminate in a new Broken Skull Sessions with Bayley on Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 4
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free version)

Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Best of WWE: Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free version)

Wednesday, Jan. 6
Monday Night Raw (12/7/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free version)

Thursday, Jan. 7
Notsam Wrestling – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (1/6/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 8
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Jan. 9
WWE Main Event (12/24/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
EVOLVE 142 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 153 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 154 – 12 PM ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS: Unboxing – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Jan. 10
Friday Night SmackDown (12/11/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free version)
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 10 AM ET on demand
The Broken Skull Sessions: Bayley – 8 PM ET

