This Week’s WWE Network Additions: New Day Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee, New WWE Untold
WWE has revealed the schedule of new additions on the WWE Network this week, which include a New Day podcast paying tribute to the recently passed Brodie Lee. There will also be a new WWE Untold focusing on AJ Styles this Sunday.
Monday, Jan. 11
The New Day: Feel The Power – Our Time with Jon Huber – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
The Best of WWE: The Best of Luke Harper – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Monday Night Raw (12/14/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: AJ Styles, Sheamus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan & Randy Jackson – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
Thursday, Jan. 14
Notsam Wrestling: Titles – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (1/13/21) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 15
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Jan. 16
WWE Main Event (12/31/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
EVOLVE 143 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 155 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, Jan. 17
Friday Night SmackDown (12/18/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut – 8 AM ET
