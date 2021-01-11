This Week’s WWE Network Additions: New Day Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee, New WWE Untold

WWE has revealed the schedule of new additions on the WWE Network this week, which include a New Day podcast paying tribute to the recently passed Brodie Lee. There will also be a new WWE Untold focusing on AJ Styles this Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 11

The New Day: Feel The Power – Our Time with Jon Huber – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

The Best of WWE: The Best of Luke Harper – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Monday Night Raw (12/14/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: AJ Styles, Sheamus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan & Randy Jackson – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Jan. 14

Notsam Wrestling: Titles – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (1/13/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 15

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Jan. 16

WWE Main Event (12/31/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

EVOLVE 143 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 155 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Jan. 17

Friday Night SmackDown (12/18/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut – 10 AM ET on demand

