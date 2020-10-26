wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network New Content Schedule: WWE’s Scariest Moments, Halloween Havoc, More
WWE has revealed the list of new programs and specials joining the WWE Network this week, featuring a host of Halloween-related content. You can see the details below from the announcement; starred options are available on the free version of the Network.
October 26th
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Braun Strowman** – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk** – 11 PM ET
October 27th
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Drake Maverick** – 10 AM ET on demand
The Best of WWE: The Best of Halloween Havoc** – 12 PM ET on demand
October 28th
Monday Night Raw (9/28/20)** – 9 AM ET on demand
WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: The Undertaker** – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE’s The Bump: Michelle McCool, Shotzi Blackheart, William Shatner & Izzy** – 10 AM ET
WWE’s Scariest Moments** – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE’s Scariest Moments – 10 PM ET
October 29th
Notsam Wrestling: Halloween** – 10 AM ET on demand
NXT UK – 4 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc (10/28/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
October 30th
WWE Story Time: Not According to Plan** – 10 AM ET on demand
Swerve City Podcast: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae** – 10 AM ET on demand
WWE Story Time: Not According to Plan – 7:30 PM ET
205 Live – 10 PM ET
October 31st
WWE Main Event (10/15/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack** – 10 AM ET on demand
Drew & A: John Edward** – 10 AM ET on demand
Drew & A: A Séance with John Edward** – 10 AM ET on demand
Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Timothy Thatcher – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw We Love Wrestling #1 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 133 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 101 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
November 1st
Friday Night SmackDown (10/2/20)** – 9 AM ET on demand
Meeting Mark Calaway – 10 AM ET on demand
The New Day: Feel The Power: A Conversation about Racial Injustice** – 10 AM ET on demand
Meeting Mark Calaway – 8 PM
