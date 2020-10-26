This Week’s WWE Network New Content Schedule: WWE’s Scariest Moments, Halloween Havoc, More

WWE has revealed the list of new programs and specials joining the WWE Network this week, featuring a host of Halloween-related content. You can see the details below from the announcement; starred options are available on the free version of the Network.

October 26th

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Braun Strowman** – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk** – 11 PM ET

October 27th

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Drake Maverick** – 10 AM ET on demand

The Best of WWE: The Best of Halloween Havoc** – 12 PM ET on demand

October 28th

Monday Night Raw (9/28/20)** – 9 AM ET on demand

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves: The Undertaker** – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE’s The Bump: Michelle McCool, Shotzi Blackheart, William Shatner & Izzy** – 10 AM ET

WWE’s Scariest Moments** – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE’s Scariest Moments – 10 PM ET

October 29th

Notsam Wrestling: Halloween** – 10 AM ET on demand

NXT UK – 4 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc (10/28/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

October 30th

WWE Story Time: Not According to Plan** – 10 AM ET on demand

Swerve City Podcast: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae** – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE Story Time: Not According to Plan – 7:30 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

October 31st

WWE Main Event (10/15/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 10 AM ET on demand

Drew & A: John Edward** – 10 AM ET on demand

Drew & A: A Séance with John Edward** – 10 AM ET on demand

Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Timothy Thatcher – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw We Love Wrestling #1 – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 133 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 101 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

November 1st

Friday Night SmackDown (10/2/20)** – 9 AM ET on demand

Meeting Mark Calaway – 10 AM ET on demand

The New Day: Feel The Power: A Conversation about Racial Injustice** – 10 AM ET on demand

Meeting Mark Calaway – 8 PM