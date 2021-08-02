wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ICW and wXw Shows

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium

WWE has revealed the list of additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, with shows from ICW and wXw set to premiere on Saturday.

Monday, August 2
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, August 4
Monday Night Raw (7/5/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/3/21)

Thursday, August 5
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, August 6
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, August 7
WWE Main Event (7/15/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 183
wXw Drive of Champions

Sunday, August 8
Friday Night SmackDown (7/9/21) (also available on free tier)

