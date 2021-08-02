wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ICW and wXw Shows
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the list of additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, with shows from ICW and wXw set to premiere on Saturday.
Monday, August 2
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, August 4
Monday Night Raw (7/5/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/3/21)
Thursday, August 5
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, August 6
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, August 7
WWE Main Event (7/15/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 183
wXw Drive of Champions
Sunday, August 8
Friday Night SmackDown (7/9/21) (also available on free tier)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW