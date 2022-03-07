wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include New ICW Fight Club
March 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock additions, which include a new ICW Fight Club.
Monday, March 7
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, March 9
Monday Night Raw (2/7/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/8/22)
Thursday, March 10
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, March 11
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, March 12
WWE Main Event (2/24/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 211
Sunday, March 13
Friday Night SmackDown (2/11/22) (also available on free tier)