wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include New ICW Fight Club

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ICW - Insane Championship Wrestling

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock additions, which include a new ICW Fight Club.

Monday, March 7
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, March 9
Monday Night Raw (2/7/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/8/22)

Thursday, March 10
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, March 11
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, March 12
WWE Main Event (2/24/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 211

Sunday, March 13
Friday Night SmackDown (2/11/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading