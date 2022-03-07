This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include New ICW Fight Club

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock additions, which include a new ICW Fight Club.

Monday, March 7

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, March 9

Monday Night Raw (2/7/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (3/8/22)

Thursday, March 10

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, March 11

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, March 12

WWE Main Event (2/24/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 211

Sunday, March 13

Friday Night SmackDown (2/11/22) (also available on free tier)