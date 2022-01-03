wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include NXT New Year’s Evil

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Title Unification New Year's Evil

WWE has revealed the content that will be available on the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a replay of NXT New Year’s Evil. The special will arrive on Peacock on Wednesday after it airs live on the USA Network on Tuesday.

Monday, January 3
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, January 5
Monday Night Raw (12/6/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT New Year’s Evil (1/4/22)

Thursday, January 6
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, January 7
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, January 8
WWE Main Event (12/23/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 203
wXw We Love Wrestling 26
wXw 21st Anniversary Special

Sunday, January 9
Friday Night SmackDown (12/10/21) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading