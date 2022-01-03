wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include NXT New Year’s Evil
WWE has revealed the content that will be available on the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including a replay of NXT New Year’s Evil. The special will arrive on Peacock on Wednesday after it airs live on the USA Network on Tuesday.
Monday, January 3
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, January 5
Monday Night Raw (12/6/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT New Year’s Evil (1/4/22)
Thursday, January 6
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, January 7
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, January 8
WWE Main Event (12/23/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 203
wXw We Love Wrestling 26
wXw 21st Anniversary Special
Sunday, January 9
Friday Night SmackDown (12/10/21) (also available on free tier)
