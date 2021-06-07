wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include NXT Takeover: In Your House
WWE has revealed this week’s addition to the WWE Network on Peacock, which includes NXT Takeover: In Your House this Sunday.
Monday, June 7
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, June 8
Broken Skull Sessions: The Godfather (encore)
Wednesday, June 9
Monday Night Raw (5/10/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Pete Dunne, MSK, Ember Moon, LA Knight & The Million Dollar Man – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (35-21)
WWE NXT (6/8/21)
Thursday, June 10
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 11
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, June 12
WWE Main Event (5/27/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 175
wXw We Love Wrestling #10
Sunday, June 13
Friday Night SmackDown (5/14/21) (also available on free tier)
NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show – 7:30 PM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT TakeOver: In Your House – 8 PM ET
