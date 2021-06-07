wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include NXT Takeover: In Your House

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House 2021

WWE has revealed this week’s addition to the WWE Network on Peacock, which includes NXT Takeover: In Your House this Sunday.

Monday, June 7
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, June 8
Broken Skull Sessions: The Godfather (encore)

Wednesday, June 9
Monday Night Raw (5/10/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Pete Dunne, MSK, Ember Moon, LA Knight & The Million Dollar Man – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (35-21)
WWE NXT (6/8/21)

Thursday, June 10
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 11
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, June 12
WWE Main Event (5/27/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 175
wXw We Love Wrestling #10

Sunday, June 13
Friday Night SmackDown (5/14/21) (also available on free tier)
NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show – 7:30 PM ET (also available on free tier)
NXT TakeOver: In Your House – 8 PM ET

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: In Your House, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading