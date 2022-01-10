wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Three wXw Shows

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
wXw We Love Wrestling

WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes three shows from wXw.

Monday, January 10
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, January 12
Monday Night Raw (12/13/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (1/11/22)

Thursday, January 13
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, January 14
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, January 15
WWE Main Event (12/30/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
wXw We Love Wrestling 18
wXw We Love Wrestling 19
wXw We Love Wrestling 20

Sunday, January 16
Friday Night SmackDown (12/17/21) (also available on free tier)

