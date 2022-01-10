This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Three wXw Shows

WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes three shows from wXw.

Monday, January 10

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, January 12

Monday Night Raw (12/13/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (1/11/22)

Thursday, January 13

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, January 14

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, January 15

WWE Main Event (12/30/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

wXw We Love Wrestling 18

wXw We Love Wrestling 19

wXw We Love Wrestling 20

Sunday, January 16

Friday Night SmackDown (12/17/21) (also available on free tier)