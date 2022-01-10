wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include Three wXw Shows
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes three shows from wXw.
Monday, January 10
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, January 12
Monday Night Raw (12/13/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (1/11/22)
Thursday, January 13
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, January 14
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, January 15
WWE Main Event (12/30/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
wXw We Love Wrestling 18
wXw We Love Wrestling 19
wXw We Love Wrestling 20
Sunday, January 16
Friday Night SmackDown (12/17/21) (also available on free tier)
