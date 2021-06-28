wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include WWE Icons – Lex Luger

June 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Icons WWE Network

WWE has announced the additions to the WWE Network on Peacock for this week including a new episode of Icons that focuses on Lex Luger.

Monday, June 28
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, June 29
Broken Skull Sessions: Mick Foley (encore)

Wednesday, June 30
Monday Night Raw (5/31/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (5-1)
WWE NXT (6/29/21)

Thursday, July 1
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, July 2
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 3
WWE Main Event (6/10/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 178
PROGRESS Chapter 114

Sunday, July 4
Friday Night SmackDown (6/4/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE Icons: Lex Luger
WWE Icons Revisited: Lex Luger (also available on free tier)

