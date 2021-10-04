wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes More ICW and wXw

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium

WWE has revealed the schedule for new content on the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes more independent wrestling from ICW and wXw.

Monday, October 4
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, October 6
Monday Night Raw (9/6/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/5/21)

Thursday, October 7
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, October 8
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 9
WWE Main Event (9/16/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 192
wXw We Love Wrestling 15

Sunday, October 10
Friday Night SmackDown (9/10/21) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading