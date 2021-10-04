wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes More ICW and wXw
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule for new content on the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes more independent wrestling from ICW and wXw.
Monday, October 4
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, October 6
Monday Night Raw (9/6/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/5/21)
Thursday, October 7
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, October 8
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 9
WWE Main Event (9/16/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 192
wXw We Love Wrestling 15
Sunday, October 10
Friday Night SmackDown (9/10/21) (also available on free tier)