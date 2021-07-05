wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes New Broken Skull Sessions

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Nash Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has revealed this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which will include a new episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin Nash.

Monday, July 5
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, July 6
The Best of WWE: Best of The nWo (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, July 7
Monday Night Raw (6/7/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: X-Pac – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (7/6/21)

Thursday, July 8
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, July 9
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 10
WWE Main Event (6/17/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 179
wXw We Love Wrestling Ep. 12

Sunday, July 11
Friday Night SmackDown (6/11/21) (also available on free tier)
Broken Skull Sessions: Kevin Nash

