This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes New Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has revealed this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which will include a new episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin Nash.

Monday, July 5

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, July 6

The Best of WWE: Best of The nWo (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, July 7

Monday Night Raw (6/7/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: X-Pac – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (7/6/21)

Thursday, July 8

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, July 9

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, July 10

WWE Main Event (6/17/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 179

wXw We Love Wrestling Ep. 12

Sunday, July 11

Friday Night SmackDown (6/11/21) (also available on free tier)

Broken Skull Sessions: Kevin Nash