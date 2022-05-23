wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes The Best of Scott Hall
WWE has revealed the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the best of Scott Hall. There will also be ten more classic episodes of Superstars, from summer 1995 leading into that year’s Summerslam.
Monday, May 23
Superstars (10 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, May 25
Monday Night Raw (4/25/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/24/22)
Thursday, May 26
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 27
Best of WWE: Celebrating “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 28
WWE Main Event (5/9/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #220
PROGRESS Chapter 134
Sunday, May 29
Friday Night SmackDown (4/29/22) (also available on free tier)
