This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes The Best of Scott Hall

WWE has revealed the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the best of Scott Hall. There will also be ten more classic episodes of Superstars, from summer 1995 leading into that year’s Summerslam.

Monday, May 23

Superstars (10 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 25

Monday Night Raw (4/25/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/24/22)

Thursday, May 26

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 27

Best of WWE: Celebrating “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 28

WWE Main Event (5/9/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club #220

PROGRESS Chapter 134

Sunday, May 29

Friday Night SmackDown (4/29/22) (also available on free tier)