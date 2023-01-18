wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Revealed

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week. You can see the full list below, as announced on Monday:

Monday, Jan. 16
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 18
Monday Night Raw (12/19/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/18/23)

Thursday, Jan. 19
This Week in WWE

Friday, Jan. 20
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 21
WWE Main Event (1/5/23)
The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 22
Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22)
wXw We Love Wrestling #38

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

