This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Revealed

WWE has announced the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week. You can see the full list below, as announced on Monday:

Monday, Jan. 16

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Monday Night Raw (12/19/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (1/18/23)

Thursday, Jan. 19

This Week in WWE

Friday, Jan. 20

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 21

WWE Main Event (1/5/23)

The SmackDown LowDown** – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 22

Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22)

wXw We Love Wrestling #38

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network