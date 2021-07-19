wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes AWA, Independent Wrestling
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the schedule for this week’s additions to the WWE Network and Peacock, including seven episodes of AWA Championship Wrestling.
Monday, July 19
AWA Championship Wrestling (7 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, July 21
Monday Night Raw (6/21/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (7/20/21)
Thursday, July 22
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, July 23
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, July 24
WWE Main Event (7/1/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 181
wXw We Love Wrestling 13
Sunday, July 25
Friday Night SmackDown (6/25/21) (also available on free tier)
