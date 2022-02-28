wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes ICW and PROGRESS
WWE has announced the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling.
Monday, February 28
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, March 2
Monday Night Raw (1/31/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/1/22)
Thursday, March 3
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, March 4
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, March 5
WWE Main Event (2/17/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Square Go 2022
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129
Sunday, March 6
Friday Night SmackDown (2/4/22) (also available on free tier)
