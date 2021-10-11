wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes ICW and PROGRESS
October 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes new events from ICW and PROGRESS.
Monday, October 11
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, October 13
Monday Night Raw (9/13/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/12/21)
Thursday, October 14
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, October 15
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 16
WWE Main Event (9/23/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 193
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124
Sunday, October 17
Friday Night SmackDown (9/17/21) (also available on free tier)
