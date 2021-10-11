This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes ICW and PROGRESS

WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes new events from ICW and PROGRESS.

Monday, October 11

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, October 13

Monday Night Raw (9/13/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (10/12/21)

Thursday, October 14

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, October 15

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 16

WWE Main Event (9/23/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 193

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124

Sunday, October 17

Friday Night SmackDown (9/17/21) (also available on free tier)