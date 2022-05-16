wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW and wXw

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Peacock Premium Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the additions for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes more shows from ICW and wXw.

Monday, May 16
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 18
Monday Night Raw (4/18/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (with guest Raquel Rodriguez) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/17/22)

Thursday, May 19
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, May 20
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 21
WWE Main Event (5/2/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #219
wXw We Love Wrestling #29

Sunday, May 22
Friday Night SmackDown (4/22/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading