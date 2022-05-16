This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW and wXw

May 16, 2022 | Posted by

WWE has announced the additions for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes more shows from ICW and wXw.

Monday, May 16

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 18

Monday Night Raw (4/18/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (with guest Raquel Rodriguez) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/17/22)

Thursday, May 19

NXT UK – 3 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 20

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 21

WWE Main Event (5/2/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club #219

wXw We Love Wrestling #29

Sunday, May 22

Friday Night SmackDown (4/22/22) (also available on free tier)