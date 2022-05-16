wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW and wXw
WWE has announced the additions for this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes more shows from ICW and wXw.
Monday, May 16
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, May 18
Monday Night Raw (4/18/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (with guest Raquel Rodriguez) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/17/22)
Thursday, May 19
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 20
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, May 21
WWE Main Event (5/2/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #219
wXw We Love Wrestling #29
Sunday, May 22
Friday Night SmackDown (4/22/22) (also available on free tier)
