This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW and wXw

WWE has revealed the schedule of WWE Network content coming to Peacock this week, including new events from ICW and wXw.

Monday, January 31

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, February 2

Monday Night Raw (1/3/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (2/1/22)

Thursday, February 3

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, February 4

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, February 5

WWE Main Event (1/20/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 207

wXw Back to the Roots Part 1

Sunday, February 6

Friday Night SmackDown (1/7/22) (also available on free tier)