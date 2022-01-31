wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW and wXw
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of WWE Network content coming to Peacock this week, including new events from ICW and wXw.
Monday, January 31
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, February 2
Monday Night Raw (1/3/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (2/1/22)
Thursday, February 3
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, February 4
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, February 5
WWE Main Event (1/20/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 207
wXw Back to the Roots Part 1
Sunday, February 6
Friday Night SmackDown (1/7/22) (also available on free tier)
