This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes More ICW

June 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network Peacock Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network content on Peacock, including more content from ICW and a new episode of The Bump.

Monday, June 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 8
Monday Night Raw (5/9/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 PM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/7/22)

Thursday, June 9
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 10
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, June 11
WWE Main Event (5/23/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #222

Sunday, June 12
Friday Night SmackDown (5/13/22) (also available on free tier)

